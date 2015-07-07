Buena Vista
Pinot Noir
2 Bottles
Flavors of cranberry and raspberry are balanced with toasted hints of black tea and a touch of leather.
SILVER MEDAL, 2008 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A top effort, the well-designed '05 Buena Vista Merlot shows very well for such a cool climate; pretty red fruit abounds on the palate.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '09 Buena Vista Carneros Chardonnay is very rich and opulent; flavors of pineapples, pears and golden mangoes; vital acidity; delightful young Chardonnay.
Buena Vista Sauvignon Blanc is refreshingly clean with a bright, crisp acidity and well balanced flavor. Lemon, herbs and a touch of white pepper mingle upon the palate ending with a medium finish. Its lively, fresh flavors make this a perfect pairing with Thai and Asian inspired dishes.
The Buena Vista Pinot Noir is an elegant red; offers tart, red fruit flavors and light tannins; soft finish.