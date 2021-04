Buena Vista – North Coast Sauvignon Blanc

Buena Vista Sauvignon Blanc is refreshingly clean with a bright, crisp acidity and well balanced flavor. Lemon, herbs and a touch of white pepper mingle upon the palate ending with a medium finish. Its lively, fresh flavors make this a perfect pairing with Thai and Asian inspired dishes.