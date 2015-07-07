Bonny Doon
Vin Gris de Cigare
750 ml
Aromas of strawberry evolving into a refreshing mintiness. Natural crispness and a great sleek and savory texture. 13.5% ABV
Le Cigare Volant is sleek and engaging, with ripe, supple, polished cherry, currant and dried berry flavors that glide across the palate; ends with gravel and spice box.
Bonny Doon Vineyard is usually "a non Cabernet" winery, however they have produced a red blend that is truly the Proper Claret; well balanced, moderate alcohol with loads of ripe red fruit flavors.
The Pacific Rim Vin de Glaciere Riesling is one of America's most famous dessert wines; sweet, apricot and flowery aromas and flavors, medium bodied; perfect with fresh fruits.
Showing plenty of raspberry in the aroma, the perky Bonny Doon Clos du Gilroy is a delectable wine on the palate; layered and long; enticing finish.
A blend of Cabernet sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Tannat, Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Sirah grapes, this elegant blend won't break your budget. Medium to full bodied, well-rounded, and with hints of both fruit and spice, what's not to like? 13.2% ABV