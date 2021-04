Bonny Doon – A Proper Claret Unfiltered Red Blend

750 ml From $ 22.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A blend of Cabernet sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Tannat, Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Sirah grapes, this elegant blend won't break your budget. Medium to full bodied, well-rounded, and with hints of both fruit and spice, what's not to like? 13.2% ABV