Banfi Belnero '05
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A total charmer, the red and black-fruited '05 Castello Banfi Belnero brings elegance to the palate; offers plenty of ripe fruitiness; long and tasty on the palate; drinks now.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A total charmer, the red and black-fruited '05 Castello Banfi Belnero brings elegance to the palate; offers plenty of ripe fruitiness; long and tasty on the palate; drinks now.
Fresh and succulent; offering white peach and grapefruit flvors, with a hint of orange peel; balance and quite long in the finish.
90 PTS GOLD MEDAL BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. A premium Grappa produced from the grape skins of the Brunello di Montalcino. Dry and austere with a penetrating, clean finish.
12 Bottle Case. The Banfi Col di Sasso is a delicate and charming blend of Cabernet and Sangiovese; shows pleasing berry flavors and soft palate textures.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '08 Banfi Brunello di Montalcino is a vibrant, cherry and black currant-flavored red, with a bracing structure that drives to the lingering conclusion; hints of spice.
Silver Medal, 2008 Long Beach Grand Cru Wine Comp. A smartly balanced wine with light citrus and apple flavors. Bright and zesty.
Fresh and light, the Banfi Centine Rose offers clean, crisp flavors and pert, lively palate; refreshing yet easy on the palate; finishes with a smooth, crisp texture; enjoy with proscuitto.
Outstanding Chianti Classico, and a great value; rip with pleasing red cherry and plum aroma with just a hint of violets; ripe flavors and smooth tannins make this the perfect pasta wine.
The Banfi Le Rime makes a good argument for wineries to blend Chardonnay with Pinot Grigio. Fine, crisp aftertaste.
The Castello dei Rampolla Sammarco gives any top end California Cabernet a run for its money.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Castello dei Rampolla Chianti Classico offers pretty aromas of berry & cedar, with a lilac undertone; medium to full bodied, with very silky tannins and bright acidity.
Aromas of red cherries. Big strawberry and cherry notes on the palate. Slightly sparkling.
The Castello Banfi Rosso di Montalcino is rich, dense and suave, with a cherry cola quality to the ripe dark fruit and herbal flavors; finishes long and very clean.
The Banfi Principessa is a top quality Gavi; high-class flavors with an almost international richness to it; sweet earth and fine citrus notes.
The Banfi Chianti Classico Riserva expresses a deep ruby color; with hints of vanilla, chocolate and red cherry aromas; full-bodied with a rich mouthfeel and a long, well balanced finish.
The Banfi Col di Sasso is a delicate and charming blend of Cabernet and Sangiovese that shows pleasing berry flavors and soft palate textures.
91 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. Full bodied with soft, silky tannins on the palate. A blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet and Merlot.