Castello dei Rampolla Chianti Cl '04

Chianti | 750 ml | Starts at $ 31.74

89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Castello dei Rampolla Chianti Classico offers pretty aromas of berry & cedar, with a lilac undertone; medium to full bodied, with very silky tannins and bright acidity.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability