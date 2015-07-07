Ballast Point
Grapefruit Sculpin IPA
6 Bottles
An award winning IPA, with a citrusy hop character stemming from apricot, peach, lemon, and mango flavors. ABV 7%
Sculpin is the result of years worth of experimenting. This flavorful IPA is "hopped" at five separate stages to produce this gold-medal winning beer with hints of apricot, peach, mango, and lemon flavors. Pairs well with Coconut Basmati Rice, Jamaican
The tart freshness of grapefruit complements the IPA's citrusy hop character.
Ballast Point Variety 12 pack has 4 of each main production beers. Ballast Point California Kolsch, Piper Down, and Sculpin IPA.
Sculpin Variety pack; Sculpin IPA, Grapefruit Sculpin IPA & Pineapple Sculpin IPA
Even when updated, some cocktails are timeless. We've blended our clean and fragrant Old Grove Gin with our house-made grapefruit cucumber tonic to re-create the perfect match.
Inspired by our customers, employees and brewers, the Sculpin IPA is bright with aromas of apricot, peach, mango and lemon. Its lighter body brings out the crispness of the hops.
Local from San Diego CA. Our Opah herbal liqueur is the perfect way to honor any occasion. Whether sipped or taken in one shot, the warm licorice flavors and notes of cinnamon.
We distilled pure brewer's malt in small batches to give us the highest quality.
Centennial hops are used to bitter, flavor, finish and dry-hop this beer; full of fresh, intense hoppiness with a long finish.
Embodies the best of the London Dry style, with an emphasis on juniper of course. With subtle hints of rose and coriander.
Hoppy, session ale with a mango flavor boost. 3.8% ABV
Big Eye IPA is a bold intensely flavored hoppy brew. 7% ABV
Mash hopping, kettle hopping and dry hopping makes this beer a serious hop lover's prize catch. 10% ABV
Rich golden brew, crafted with aromatic German hops and rounded out with a blend of American and Munich malts. 5.2% ABV
American Lager. Abundance of toasted malt and a lower hop bitterness. Loaded with sweet caramel toffee flavors. 6% ABV
San Diego Ale. Herbal flavors with a soft caramel malt sweetness. 5.5% ABV
A full-flavored beer with a silky malt backbone and a bright hop profile of herbs and citrus. 3.8% ABV
Wheat and oats are added to the traditional Sculpin malt for a smooth mouthfeel and a healthy permanent haze.
Aromas of fresh, citrusy tangerine, melon and light pine leap from the beer and linger over a smooth finish. 8.5% ABV
A Michelada is made with beer, lime juice, assorted sauces, spices, tomato juice and chili peppers. Micheladas is a exceptional blend of spices meticulously chosen to improve the flavor of your favorite beer or cocktail. Enjoy Caliente Mix for those who like it hot!
This refreshing and easy-drinking IPA highlights is crisp and clean featuring a touch of malt on the surface with an ocean of zesty orange and piney hops below.
With Aloha Sculpin, we used Brux Trois yeast to turn our award-winning IPA into a tropical oasis, with bright and refreshing notes of mango, pineapple, and guava. 7.0% ABV.
A BONE-DRY IPA TURNED LIQUID GOLD<br /><br /> Brut IPA is our latest deep dive into the ever more complex world of IPA. This bone-dry IPA features a light body matched only by its light bitterness. But don’t be fooled, this beer is exploding with juicy, citrus hop character in what is undoubtedly a fantastic voyage into unknown waters. 7% ABV.
Grunion Pale Ale wasn’t born on a beach, but in a backyard. Originating from an employee-only home brew contest, this award-winning hoppy pale ale is named after the tiny local fish known for late night frolics on shore. A pair of new hop varieties lend strong yet balanced summer melon aromas and herbal flavors, while a soft caramel malt sweetness holds it all together.
This Imperial Porter is brewed with coffee and vanilla then aged in High West Bourbon and Rye barrels.
Extra hops in every sip, enhancing the classic Sculpin notes of fresh apricot, peach, mango, and lemon with slight haze and less bitterness. 7% ABV
This IPA packs extra hops into every sip, enhancing the classic Sulpin notes of fresh apricot, peach, mango, and lemon with slight haze and less bitterness. Store cold and drink soon.
A recipe we made every year for the Home Brewers Fest in Temecula. The tartness of the Oregon State Marion Blackberries, at one pound per gallon, is a perfect addition for this sour Berliner Weiss.
The tartness of the Oregon Marion blackberries are a perfect addition to this sour style. 7% ABV
Our Watermelon Dorado Double IPA is not one to back down from big flavors. Mash, kettle, and dry hopping blend to create a huge hop profile that is balanced with a blast of watermelon with no seeds.
The latest variant on Sculpin has the tangy citrus character of Pineapple. Perfect just about any time of year.
Juicy aroma and flavor of ripe peach complements the subtle fruitiness in this bright, refreshing ale. 5.2% ABV
Sweet roasted coconut added to this robust porter brewed with Caffe Calabria coffee and vanilla. 10% ABV
A refreshing brew that is all summer and no seeds. 10% ABV
Soft malt character with a light mouthfeel and dry finish that keeps you coming back for more. 4.5% ABV
An American Wheat Ale light and clean, with fresh cherry juice. Dry, slightly tart finish. 4% ABV
Deep red color comes from beets, which add a rich, earthy character that complements the chocolate flavor and aroma. The foamy head adds a creamy smoothness to the mouthfeel.
Imperial vanilla coffee porter with coconut.
Gold medal winning American Stout with cinnamon and raisins added to this dark, bittersweet brew.
Low bitterness is balanced by tart apricots with a sweet but not cloying finish. Barmy Ale can be aged up to eight years with a strong honey wine character emerging if cellared.
This bold, rich brew first lures you in with roasted coffee notes, then grabs hold with hints of bittersweet chocolate. 10% ABV
This cocktail instantly transports you to the tropics. Our smooth Three Sheets White Rum crafted from pure cane sugar blends with earthy cardamom in our house-made cola.
This Rum & Ginger is like none you've ever tasted. We blend our Three Sheets White Rum, crafted from pure cane sugar, with our fresh and spicy house-made ginger beer.
Like the venomous namesake fish this Fugu Bloody Mary packs a sting. We've combined our signature Fugu Vodka with our award-winning Bloody Mary mix.
Ten different malts and six different hops, Even Keel features a silky malt backbone and a bright hop flavor and aroma. 3.5% ABV
Helles Style from Germany, this lager is big on malt flavor. Made with a reserved use of hops, it has fresh baked bread maltiness.
Atraditional Kolsch-style ale made with 5% wheat, Liberty and Tettnanger hops, and a proprietary yeast from Cologne!
Three Sheets rum is made by fermenting organic evaporated cane sugar, it is then fermented and distilled in a custom column still.
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Ballast Point Pale Ale is a traditional Kolsch-style ale made with 5% wheat, Liberty and Tettnanger hops, and a propietary yeast from Cologne!
Infused with Ballast Point's signature white rum, then blended with seven spices. 80 Proof
American Porter.Full-bodied flavor with a smooth chocolate and caramel profile. A hoppy twist on the classic English Porter. 6% ABV
American Witbier. Boasts a refreshing, citrusy flavor thanks to orange peel and coriander added to the boil. 4.5% ABV
American Imperial Red Ale. Big brew with hops and malt in extreme abundance. 10% ABV
A huge hoppy brew that will test your sea legs. Mash hopping, kelly hopping and dry hopping makes this beer a hop-lover's catch. 10% ABV.
American India-style Export Stout. A burst of madras curry, cumin, cayenne, coconut, and kaffir lime leaf. Released in limited quantities. 7% ABV
American Scottish Ale. Full of roasted caramel flavor, sweet complexity of the brew builds over a three-hour boil. 5.8% ABV
American Stout. Strong flavors of roast coffee and bittersweet chocolate balance with light citrusy hop aromas. 6.5% ABV
American Scottish Ale. Caramel and toffee maltiness with roasted pumpkin. Spice is added to complement the earthy flavor. 5.8% ABV
American Ale. Infused a punch of flavor using cold brewed Caff̩ Calabria coffee and a hint of vanilla. Light-bodied refreshing cream ale. 5.5% ABV
The cold-fermenting lager yeast provides a clean base that allows the citrus and pine aromas from the hops to really shine. 7% ABV.
American Lager. German-style beer brewed in California with a clean, slightly hoppy finish. 4.5% ABV
15 levels of filtration create a vodka of ultimate purity. True precision, it's something you can taste. 40% ABV
American Imperial Porter. Infused with vanilla and coffee beans, this porter has sweet caramel undertones. 10% ABV
American Amber Ale. Four types of malts give it a bold complexity, with American hops that give this ale a floral aroma.
American IPA. Bold and intense hoppy brew with a variety of hops used to create an intense flavor. 7% ABV
California. A signature blend of ripe tomatoes, spicy peppers, exotic spices, and amber ale.
Contains flavors of citrus accompanied with the floral heat of habaneros. 7% ABV
Inspired by mexican taco cuisine this vodka is unique like horchata, and is infused with only natural ingredients. 40% ABV
Infused with only natural spicy habanero peppers, this will light a fire in your belly. Excellent for making a bloody mary cocktail. 40% ABV
Infused with coconut and pineapple, it's truly amazing. They nailed it with this vodka, you have to try it to believe it. 40% ABV