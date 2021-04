Ballast Point – Pale Ale

22 oz From $ 9.99

6 Cans From $ 15.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Ballast Point Pale Ale is a traditional Kolsch-style ale made with 5% wheat, Liberty and Tettnanger hops, and a propietary yeast from Cologne!