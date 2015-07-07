Arran 14 Yr Non Chilfiltered
Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Double Gold Medal Winner at SF World Spirits Competition. Dried fruits, vanilla and toffee dominate the aroma. With a little water a salty tang appears whilst caramelized fruits.
This single malt has a crisp and malty palate, with a slight nuttiness. Finishes clean and fresh, with a creamy sweetness.