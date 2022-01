ARRAN 18 YR 92PR – Single Malt Scotch

Sweetness dances on the tongue with chocolate, ginger, brown sugar and vanilla. Aroma of baked peaches, citrus and orchard fruits mingle with milk brioche and dark cocoa. Long, lingering and luxurious