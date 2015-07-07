Antinori Tignanello
Toscana
750 ml
Aromas of plum fruit with cherries, and the aromas evolve with vigor and balance towards sensations of mint and liquorice.
Aromas of plum fruit with cherries, and the aromas evolve with vigor and balance towards sensations of mint and liquorice.
Ruby red in color with purple highlights, the 2014 Tignanello shows an intense nose of red fruit with hints of leather and sweet spice. The wine is ample and enveloping on the palate with supple tannins that respect the character and personality of the Sangiovese grape. The finish and aftertaste are of lovely length and persistence.
12 Bottle Case. 91 PTS Wilfred Wong. Explodes with ripe core fruit flavors, complete with hints of mineral and marzipan.
The nose shows intense aromas of red berry fruit of excellent expressiveness and focus which are followed by lovely notes of sweet spices. On the palate, the wine is balanced and harmonious and of exceptional overall drinking pleasure.65% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Merlot and 15% Syrah
The Villa Antinori Toscana Rosso is rich, ripe and lasting; black fruit flavors are long on the palate.
Ripe red fruit, with perceptible notes of wild cherries and cherries under spirits to tobacco, leather, and spices.13.5% ABV
91 PTS Wilfred Wong. A fine Chardonnay that explodes with ripe core fruit flavors. Hints of mineral and marzipan.
A fine effort that is a crisp, juicy white wine of excellent balance and style.
Notes of cherries well integrated with the chocolate and vanilla aromas of the oak aging. The tannins are soft and silky, and the flavors are long and well sustained.
The Antinori Santa Cristina Sangiovese is a light to medium bodied red wine with good focus on medium ripe fruit flavors; smooth in the aftertaste.