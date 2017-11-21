Tenuta Marchese Antinori Riserva – Chianti

12 Bottle Case. An intense ruby red with purple highlights in color, the aromatic gamut of the Marchese Antinori ranges from ripe red fruit, with perceptible notes of wild cherries and cherries under spirits to tobacco, leather, and spices. The initial palate sensations are very soft with an excellent balance between tannins and acidity. The finish is richly flavorful and pleasurable and is quite lasting and sustained.90% Sangiovese, 10% Cabernet SauvignonAlcohol 13.5%