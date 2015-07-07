Abita Brewing
Purple Haze Raspberry Lager
6 Bottles
Lager brewed with real raspberries added after filtration. Fruity aroma with a tartly sweet taste. 4.2% ABV
Inspired by the original bayou bootlegger, Jean Lafitte, we use our own, legendary, Abita Root Beer made with Louisiana cane sugar, and brew it with swagger and rebellious spirit.
Crisp lager with a sweet strawberry flavor, aroma, and haze. Real strawberry juice added after filtration. 4.2% ABV
Wrought Iron IPA embodies the resilient, indestructible nature of New Orleans. This IPA is forged with Apollo, Equinox and Mosaic hops and brewed for a golden color as bright as a fiery forge.
Abita Strawgator is the fusion of Strawberry Lager sweetness with the bite of Andygator. After filtration, fresh Louisiana strawberry juice is added, giving the beer a pleasant sweet taste and aroma.
Our Octoberfest lager brewed with German Hersbrucker hops and pale crystal and chocolate malts. The result is a full-bodied, malty beer with a strong hop character and a beautiful color.
Brewed near New Orleans with pure Louisiana cane sugar. Smooth with just the right bite!
A dark brown ale with a rich body and color and a sweet chocolate-toffee like flavor; very smooth! No preservatives, additives and is cold filtered. Oldest Craft brew in the South.
Munich-style Amber, brewed with crystal malt and Perle hops; smooth, malty slightly caramel flavor and is frequently voted "best beer" in New Orleans consumer competitions; Abita's best seller!
Bourbon Street Stout is an Imperial Stout that is aged in small batch bourbon barrels. 10% ABV