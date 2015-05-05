Abita Macchiato
Home/Beer/Stout/Abita Macchiato

Abita Macchiato

Espresso Milk Stout | 22 oz
Macchiato is made with pale, caramel, and roasted malts. Oats and lactose are added to give the beer a more robust and sweeter taste. 6% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-ABTMLK-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like