21st Amendment Brewery
Brew Free or Die Blood Orange IPA
6 Cans
Four hop varieties and seven blood oranges go into creating this IPA. Brewed like the original, but with an abundance of fresh blood orange puree and a twist of citrusy dry hops.
Who is El Sully? Grab a can of this Mexican-style lager, head to the nearest beach, even if it's imagined, and perhaps he'll come to you.
90 PT BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Super burst of watermelon in the finish, which is very clean and dry. 4.9% ABV
More relaxed than an IPA, but with all the hop aroma and flavor. Down to Earth is the natural evolution of Bitter American.
West coast style IPA. Balanced with solid malt backbone supporting the firm bitterness. It starts big and finishes clean. 7% ABV
This double IPA is jammed packed with hop flavors and aromas.
A rich English-Style ale improvised with spices. A beer worth sharing with the nation. Celebrating the right to be original.
Blood Orange Brew Free! is brewed like an original west coast style but with an abundance of fresh blood orange puree and a twist of citrusy dry hops.
Our golden West Coast IPA is perfectly balanced with a solid malt backbone and just the right amount of hop flavor and aroma. Taste Freedom.
Super burst of watermelon in the finish, which is very clean and dry. 4.9% ABV
Biscuit malts give the beer a slightly nutty, crust-like flavor, while pale and dark crystal malts create the mouthfeel and flavors reminiscent of strawberry jam.
A rich and chewy stout brewed with Hog Island Sweetwater oyster shells for a silky, salty finish. 7.9% ABV
The beer has a slightly nutty, crust-like flavor, while Crystal malts create the mouthfeel of strawberry jam. 7.6% ABV.
Toaster Pastry is a fantastic India-Style Red Ale with a slightly nutty, crust-like flavor, while Calypso and other experimental hops give this ruby ale a welcome bite, with a toasty-sweet aroma.
Baltic-Style Porter. Black and white beers with pumpkin and spices perfectly collaborated into a delicious porter. 8.2% ABV
American Farmhouse Saison.Dry hopped with organic cardamom pods, creating an assertive spiciness. 6.2% ABV
American IPA with rich, dark malts, this beer has all the flavor and hop character you expect with a smooth, mellow finish. 6.8% ABV