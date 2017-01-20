21st Amendment Marooned on Hog Island
Home/Beer/Stout/21st Amendment Marooned on Hog Island

21st Amendment Marooned on Hog Island

Stout | 4 cans | Starts at $15.99
A rich and chewy stout brewed with Hog Island Sweetwater oyster shells for a silky, salty finish. 7.9% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-298386-4CANS
Size4 cans
Type/varietalbeer

You May Also Like