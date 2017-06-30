Sofia Rose
Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $12.59
Feminine and stylish, with aromas of raspberries, bergamot, pomegranate and wild flowers, Sofia Rose’s Rosé is a balanced mix of lush, juicy plum and strawberry. A hearty and surprisingly light wine that pairs elegantly with food. It’s crisp, delicate, and elegantly fruity with just a kiss of spice on the finish.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyfrancis ford coppola winery
Regioncalifornia
SkuSW-SOFROSE-750
Size750 ml
Stylerose
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine