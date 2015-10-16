Viu Manent Reserva
Home/White Wine/Sauvignon Blanc/Viu Manent Reserva

Viu Manent Reserva

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml
Chile. Intense passion fruit, white fruits, and white pear aromas. Fruity and fresh on the palate with a long finish.13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-VIUMN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like