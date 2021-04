Rochioli Sauvignon Blanc – Sauvignon Blanc

750 ml From $ 36.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

92 PTS WINE NEWS. The '07 Rochioli Sauvignon Blanc has smoky tropical fruit aromas with hints of fresh-cut grass; rich peach, apricot, glazed pecan and fig flavors; excellent length.