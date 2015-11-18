Gitton Sancerre
Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $31.99
France. Kiwi, fresh herbs and lime aromas. Sleek, understated hints of sweetness with razor sharp acidity. 12.5% ABV
SkuWW-GITSN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

