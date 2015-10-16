Frontera
Home/White Wine/Sauvignon Blanc/Frontera

Frontera

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml
Central Valley. Notes of peaches and fresh citrus. Light with a balanced palate and an attractive, crisp acidity. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-FRONT-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like