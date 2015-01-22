Clifford Bay
Home/White Wine/Sauvignon Blanc/Clifford Bay

Clifford Bay

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
Expressive fruit flavors of grapefruit and passion fruit followed by a crisp, dry mineral finish. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-CLIFBAY-SAUV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like