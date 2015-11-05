Castle Rock
Castle Rock

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
Mendocino. Dried herb aromas and green apple and pear nectar flavors. Medium-bodied. 13.5% ABV
SkuWW-CASRC-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

