Casas Patronales
Casas Patronales

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml
Chile. Expressive aromas with notes of ripe peaches and citrus. A young, light, nice and juicy wine. 13.5% ABV
SkuWW-CASPT-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

