Alias – Sauvignon Blanc

Light, bright, and beautiful, the Sauvignon Blanc is your perfect summer date. Notes of green apple, wildflowers, and honeydew melon are balanced elegantly with rich minerality. Bright acid on the palate creates a lovely tangy apple flavor. Enjoy chilled with fun folks and good food.