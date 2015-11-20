Zolo Torrontes
Pinot Grigio | 750 ml
Argentina. This fragrant, flavorful wine offers notes of spring flowers, honey, peach and apricot. 13.8% ABV
Brand/companyzolo
Regionmendoza
SkuWW-ZOLTR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

