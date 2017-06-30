The Naked Grape
The Naked Grape

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
California. Smooth and beautifully scented with blueberry and black cherry. 13% ABV
SkuWW-NKDGRP-PG
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

