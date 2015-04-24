Flip Flop
Home/White Wine/Pinot Grigio/Flip Flop

Flip Flop

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml | Starts at $11.49
Light-bodied and refreshing with tropical citrus, ripe pear and a zesty, clean finish. Balanced crisp acidity. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-FLPFLP-PG
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like