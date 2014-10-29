Castle Rock
Home/White Wine/Pinot Grigio/Castle Rock

Castle Rock

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml
Green apple, lime, and pear. Great acidity leads to a long finish. 13.5% ABV.
Get this delivered
Brand/companycastle rock winery
Regioncalifornia
SkuWW-CSTLRCK-PG
Size750 ml
Styleother whites
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like