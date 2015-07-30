Cantina Zaccagnini
Cantina Zaccagnini

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml | Starts at $21.99
Italy. Aromas of peach cobbler, figs, and spice. Flavors of tropical fruit, lemon, and apple. 12.5% ABV
SkuWW-CNTZG-PG
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

