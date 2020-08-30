Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Pinot Grigio
Bota Box – Pinot Grigio
The Bota Box Pinot Grigio is a really fine drinking, white wine; smooth and easy, with pleasing ripe fruit flavors.
Ratings & Reviews
- 7 months ago
Good.Really good.Cassie S. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
Great priceNot the smoothest taste but amazing priceErin B. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
No strong slightly sweetYou wouldn’t know it came from a boxLynda B. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
cheap and wonderful and lasts forevertastes great, lasts a long ass time, great price for the volume, and no headache the next dayBridget-Aolani B. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Really gets the job doneIf it’s wine, it’s for me.Dawn M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
tastes goodtaste very goodleanne s. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
cheap and wonderful and lasts foreverinexpensive great wine that lasts forever and ive never gotten a headache from A+Bridget-Aolani B. - Verified buyer