Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Bota Box

More By Bota Box

Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Pinot Grigio

Bota Box – Pinot Grigio

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

The Bota Box Pinot Grigio is a really fine drinking, white wine; smooth and easy, with pleasing ripe fruit flavors.

More By Bota Box

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.57

7 Reviews
  • 7 months ago

    Good.

    Really good.
    Cassie S. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    Great price

    Not the smoothest taste but amazing price
    Erin B. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    No strong slightly sweet

    You wouldn’t know it came from a box
    Lynda B. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    cheap and wonderful and lasts forever

    tastes great, lasts a long ass time, great price for the volume, and no headache the next day
    Bridget-Aolani B. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Really gets the job done

    If it’s wine, it’s for me.
    Dawn M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    tastes good

    taste very good
    leanne s. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    cheap and wonderful and lasts forever

    inexpensive great wine that lasts forever and ive never gotten a headache from A+
    Bridget-Aolani B. - Verified buyer