Bollini – Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris

750 ml From $ 26.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Sporting more than an obvious hint of cream in its aromas, the ripe-fruited '10 Bollini is a richer than usual example of the varietal; generous, ripe fruit in the finish.