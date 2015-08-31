Barone Fini Valdadige
Barone Fini Valdadige

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml | Starts at $15.94
Italy. Flavors of apples, pears, and lychee. Crisp and clean with a lingering finish. 12.5% ABV
SkuWW-BARONE-PG
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

