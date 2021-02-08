Jeunesse – Black Muscat

Deliver ASAP to
A wonderful Kosher wine from Baron Herzog; deep red to black color; with ripe aromas of sweet black cherry and currants with a hint of citrus; perfect to pair with orange pound cake.

  • 1 month ago

    Classy

    Classy
    Santiago . - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    The best!

    Semi-sweet, smooth, and fun.
    Latoya K. - Verified buyer