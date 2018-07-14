Louis Metaireau was instrumental in restoring the reputation of the Muscadet appellation in the middle of the 20th century. It was he who first began leaving his wines Sur Lie (on their fine lees) through the winter. Additionally, their plantings inlcude one of the most prized sites in all of Muscadet: the Grand Mouton vineyard, a 23-acre vineyard in the heart of Muscadet Sevre et Maine.