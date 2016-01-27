Ken Forrester
Ken Forrester

Chenin Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $21.99
South Africa. Full bodied with melon and spicy baked apple aromas. Enhanced by honeycomb and caramel flavors. 14% ABV
SkuWW-KENFRCHNNB-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

