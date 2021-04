Four Vines – Biker Zinfandel

90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '10 Four Vines Biker Zinfandel is ripe and zesty, with distinctive aromas raspberry and cracked pepper; plush flavors of black cherry and spice. Only 7000 cases produced.