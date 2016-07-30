Yellow Tail
Home/Red Wine/Syrah/Yellow Tail

Yellow Tail

Shiraz | 1.5 l | Starts at $18.49
Australia. Sharp licorice, red berry and spicy aromas perfectly balanced with silky tannins and ripe fruit flavors. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-YELTLSHRZ-15L
Size1.5 l
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like