Rosemount Traminer Riesling '06 – Syrah/Shiraz

89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Dry, fragrant and utterly charming, the '06 Rosemount Traminer Riesling is a lively mouthful of tangerine, lychee, pear and spice flavors; soft, open-textured finish.