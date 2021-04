Francis Coppola Diamond Collection – Syrah-Shiraz

12 Bottle Case. Intense plum and clove aromas are the fragrant welcome from this wine. Made from grapes grown in Paso Robles and Monterey, this concentrated and complex wine has soft tannins, along with blackberry and boysenberry flavors layered with notes of smoky bacon, sweet vanilla and bittersweet chocolate.