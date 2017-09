Epiphany Petite Sirah

Syrah/Shiraz | 750 ml | Starts at $ 29.9

DOUBLE GOLD, 2009 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMP. Bold and powerful, there is no turning back from this almost massive red; the '06 Epiphany makes a statement; serve with a savory, wintry stew.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability