Barossa Valley – Shiraz

Shiraz is quite the celebrity. The Barossa Valley created and is still home to the greatest Shiraz in the world. With alluring exotic spice and vibrant fruit flavors of red plum and fresh blackberry, Barossa Valley Estate Shiraz captures us with its striking presence, bold but elegant style, leaving an indelible impression. Pairs perfectly with steak, lamb, beef, game, béarnaise and peppercorn sauces.