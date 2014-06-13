Yellow Tail
Yellow Tail

Sangria | 750 ml | Starts at $10.49
Australia. Delicious mix of citrus and red wine with red berry and citrus rind notes. 11.5% ABV
SkuRW-YTSANG-RED
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

