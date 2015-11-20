LVP
Home/Red Wine/Sangria/LVP

LVP

Red Sangria | 750 ml | Starts at $17.99
Spain. Crafted with vibrant Tempranillo grapes that add spicy, red fruit aromas and flavors for full-bodied red wine. 10.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-LVP-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

