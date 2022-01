Borsao Bodegas – Monte Oton Garnacha

750 ml From $ 9.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

89 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '11 Borsau Monte Oton is produced from 100% Garnacha, expressing sweet kirsh, lavender, and mineral notes; medium to full-bodied, well textured with a long finish.