Vincent Delaporte Sancerre Chavignol – Rhone

750 ml From $ 27.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Vincent Delaporte Sancerre Chavignol is taut, but with nice weight to the flint, chive flower, grapefruit peel and mineral flavors; there's good zip on the finish.