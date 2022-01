Vidal-Fleury Cotes du Rhone '10 – Rhone

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. As sound as they come, the well-made '10 Vidal-Fleury Cotes du Rhone is excellent example of the category; ripe, red fruit, with some savory notes; light to medium sweet tannins.