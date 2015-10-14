Le Grand Noir
Home/Red Wine/Red Blend/Le Grand Noir

Le Grand Noir

Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $18.49
France. Intense aromas of licorice, cocoa, and spice. On the palate, it is rich and complex with soft tannins. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-LEGR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like