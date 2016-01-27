Ken Forrester
Ken Forrester

Petit Pinotage | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
South Africa. Aromas of spicy mulberries, plum pudding, and cherries, supported by smoky bacon nuances. 14% ABV
SkuRW-KENFR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

