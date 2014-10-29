Hey Mambo
Home/Red Wine/Red Blend/Hey Mambo

Hey Mambo

Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $15.39
Flavors of pomegranate, ripe plum, and boysenberry. Palate opens up to vanilla bean, blueberry fig, and cinnamon notes. 13.5% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-MAMBO-RB
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like